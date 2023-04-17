On Topic With Lori Weintz
It is intolerable to us that an erroneous thought should exist anywhere in the world, however secret and powerless it may be. O’Brien, Officer of the…
Jun 30
Lori Weintz
44
May 2024
Limited Hangouts and Perpetual Pandemics
Note: Thank you to Brownstone Institute for reprinting this article on June 3, 2024. It’s available under the title Tidal Waves Don’t Discriminate in…
May 30
Lori Weintz
2
April 2024
Book is now available!
I'm happy to report that my book, Mechanisms of Harm: Medicine in the Time of Covid-19, is now on Amazon Kindle, with the print version expected to be…
Apr 4
Lori Weintz
2
March 2024
Be wary of "Brought to you by Pfizer"
Did you see Pfizer’s toe-tapping commercial during the Super Bowl this year? It’s a glossy, feel-good, women-empowering montage set to Queen’s song…
Mar 16
Lori Weintz
1
February 2024
Why I haven't posted since April 2023
A quick note for those who read On Topic With Lori
Feb 19
Lori Weintz
2
Selective Science is Propaganda
“I am calling for a halt of the use of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.” Dr. Joseph Ladapo Florida Surgeon General January 3, 2024 “It is hard to believe Dr…
Feb 19
Lori Weintz
1
April 2023
Open Letter to an Emotionally Abused World
“Emotional abuse is a pattern of behavior in which the perpetrator insults, humiliates, and generally instills fear in an individual in order to control…
Apr 17, 2023
Lori Weintz
8
February 2023
A Hit Piece on the World: Pushing Pandemic Fear
Covid-19 Musings in 9 Key Points
Feb 15, 2023
Lori Weintz
5
December 2022
The Great Overreaction
Covid-19 Was a Trial Run for Future Government Controls
Dec 17, 2022
Lori Weintz
11
October 2022
Avoiding Accountability: Anthony Fauci
On October 26, 2022 Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with Peter Staley of the Harvard Institute of Politics, for a conversation about “Covid and Career in…
Oct 29, 2022
Lori Weintz
2
September 2022
Convenience Is An Opiate
We must be willing to say no, and even forgo certain technologies, when we see that the risks and costs outweigh the convenience they might provide.
Sep 14, 2022
Lori Weintz
2
July 2022
Will You Protect The Children?
We must protect our little ones from those who have shown themselves willing to harm children, in the name of “safety” and “public health,” to further…
Jul 20, 2022
Lori Weintz
