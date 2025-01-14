Following is the new summary of my book, Mechanisms of Harm: Medicine in the Time of Covid-19, published by Brownstone Institute. Please take a few minutes to look through Mechanisms of Harm, available in print and Kindle formats, and then share it with family, friends, coworkers, and across social media. Let me know in the comments what you think!

there is also a free PDF version:

Covid-19 has been proclaimed the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu of 1918. However, Mechanisms of Harm documents that it was the pandemic response that was so harmful, and not the disease itself. If during the pandemic you found yourself questioning lockdowns, social distancing, and mask and vaccine mandates, this book is for you. With over 900 links to original sources, Mechanisms of Harm is a user-friendly compendium of information and insights into the manipulations behind Covid-19. Arranged in concise sections, this book explores the sad truth that money, reputation, and power - not public health and well-being – drove the pandemic response. Review how already FDA-approved medications were suppressed to make way for expensive, experimental, and ineffective Covid-19 treatments that caused widespread deaths and injuries. Ultimately, the Covid-19 pandemic response was a mass experiment in how to control the general population through fear and manipulation. We need to understand what happened in order to better protect ourselves and our loved ones against the same tactics in the future.

