While Mpox is concentrated in Africa, the effects of corrupted public health are global. Bird flu will likely follow the same course as Mpox in the near future. The army of researchers paid to find more outbreaks will do so. While the risk from pandemics is not significantly different than decades ago, there is an industry dependent on making you think otherwise. David Bell, Public Health Physician What’s Really Happening with Mpox

The greatest evils in the world will not be carried out by men with guns, but by men in suits sitting behind desks. C.S. Lewis

You may be aware of rumblings in the news about mpox (formerly monkeypox) and avian influenza, or bird flu. This month the World Health Organization (WHO) even declared mpox a “public health emergency of international concern,” based largely on an ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

David Bell is a public health physician, and former medical officer and scientist at the WHO. Bell explains that the current pandemic agenda has huge money behind it, spanning across “thousands of public health functionaries, from the WHO to research institutes to non-government organizations, commercial companies, and private foundations, primarily dedicated to finding targets for Pharma, purloining public funding, and then developing and selling the cure.”

Bell notes that, yes, about 500 people have died of Mpox in DRC this year, but during that same period about 40,000 people in DRC died of malaria. In fact, this year hundreds of thousands of people in DRC and surrounding African countries died from malnutrition, unsafe water, and diseases such as tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. In other words access to clean water, healthy food, and basic medicines would go a long way toward preventing deaths in Africa, and mpox is the least of their – and our –worries.

I think we can agree that none of us want a repeat of the restrictive pandemic measures we all experienced during Covid-19, but it appears others in positions of power are heading in that direction. The question is, was our pandemic response necessary in order to “prevent spread” and keep us “safe”? My book, Mechanisms of Harm: Medicine in the Time of Covid-19 is a response to that question. (Click on the following hyperlinks to read or listen to the Introduction, Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Chapter 3.)

Today I’m happy to provide a free PDF version of Mechanisms of Harm. When you download it, you’ll have access to the color version of the book, and over 900 links to source materials cited throughout:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rqF15uh-ioNaz9W1BFm6wj0ydR24hgW_/view?usp=drive_link

If you would prefer a paperback copy or Kindle version of Mechanisms of Harm, both are available for purchase through Amazon books. Of course I would be pleased to have you purchase a copy, but my goal in writing the book was to get the information I’ve gained through hundreds of hours of research, to as many people as possible. The free PDF is a way to do that. Please take a few minutes to look through Mechanisms of Harm and then share it with family, friends, coworkers, and across social media. Let me know in the comments what you think!

Thanks very much,

Lori