On Topic With Lori Weintz

On Topic With Lori Weintz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Larsen's avatar
Mark Larsen
Apr 12

Wow, that clip of all the stations mouthing the propaganda was something to behold. I had no idea it was that blatant. Of course, now they can use AI to easily modify the scripts so they don't all sound exactly the same. Services like GroundNews attempt to give a more balanced view of the media but I have wondered if that is also mostly an illusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lori Weintz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lori Weintz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture