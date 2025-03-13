Generally the goal on this Substack is to present my own writing, as I assume that’s what my subscribers signed up to read! However, today I’ll be posting links to two important works by others, that provide necessary perspective on Covid-19.

It was five years ago on March 11, 2020 that the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic. On March 16, 2020 the White House announced that the U.S.A was shutting down, sheltering in place except for “essential workers,” supposedly for “Fifteen days to slow the spread.” That is not what happened.

Following is a link to the Conclusion of Brownstone’s eloquent and detailed review of the Covid Response at Five Years. Whether you spend 13 minutes listening to the audio, or read this free article, but please take the time. It’s important:

The second link I’m sharing is to a preview of “Follow the Silenced,” premiering at the Santa Monica International Film Festival on March 15. The movie documents “the “the human cost of censorship,” following the lives of everyday Americans who have been been seriously injured by the Covid-19 vaccines. The documentary also uncovers the larger story behind a successful campaign to continue the release of these Covid shots on the world’s population, despite knowledge of the harms they were causing.

https://followthesilenced.com/

“Follow the Silenced” should be watched by anyone who is concerned about the sudden and unusual health problems and deaths they’ve experienced among their family, friends, and neighbors since the Covid vaccine rollout began in 2021. The movie will be made available to the public soon, with information on release dates and times available at the above link.

Following is a 27-minute interview with the filmmaker, Matthew Guthrie, for those who are interested in learning more:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries/