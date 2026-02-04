Hello All,

It’s a new year, and a chance to try something different! Brownstone Institute is expanding its Supper Clubs to locations throughout the U.S.

These clubs are a unique opportunity to join others in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere and enjoy delicious food and drink, while discussing important topics of the day. Each meeting includes a guest speaker, with time for Q&A.

The Brownstone Utah Supper Club inaugural event is Thursday, February 12, at the award-winning Harvest Restaurant in Thanksgiving Point, Lehi. Your ticket includes appetizers, beverages, salad, choice of steak or salmon entrée, and dessert, including tax and gratuity. (I am co-hosting the Utah Supper Club with Matt Warnock, of Ridgecrest Herbals.)

Join us for an evening of community gathering, conversation, and connection as we hear from Dr. Kirk Moore, who will weave his personal experiences into a discussion of the challenges that develop when health autonomy bumps up against public health and government overreach.

Perhaps the most important feature of each supper club evening is the ability for people, who may not agree on various issues, to gather in friendly discussion – a counterpoint to the polarity that is being promoted around us each day.

There are just a few tickets left for the inaugural Brownstone Utah Supper Club on Thursday, February 12th. Please click here for further information, and to purchase tickets.

We would be so pleased to have you join us!

Lori & Matt